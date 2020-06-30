Chennithala reiterates corruption charges in e-mobility project, PwC clarifies deal

Standing firm on his allegations over the Kerala government's e-mobility project, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was a past master at scientific corruption.

Addressing the media, Chennithala said Kerala had seen a few Communist Chief Ministers, but none could match Vijayan in corrupt deals.



The Congress leader was responding to Vijayan's remarks after the COVID press briefing on Monday that Opposition was levelling baseless allegations of corruption.

"Every issue I raised in the past forced Vijayan to change his decision. Vijayan will be remembered as the most corrupt Communist Chief Minister. All know he is a master in first entering into a consultancy and then converting that into an agreement,” Chennithala said.

On Sunday, Chennithala accused the Pinarayi-led government of awarding the consultancy of the Rs 4500-crore e-mobility project to the multinational firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) without inviting tenders. He said it smacked of corruption and demanded the immediate scrapping of the deal.

"Not long ago, Vijayan visited Switzerland. He should now come clean if he engaged in discussions with Hess AG, Swiss vehicle manufacturing major, for production of 6,000 e-buses as part of a joint venture with the Kerala Automobiles," said Chennithala. The project was later shot down by then Chief Secretary and the Finance Department, he added.

Vijayan revived it by engaging the London-based Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC) as the consultant, he said.

At a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Chennithala said PwC, an agency that was blacklisted by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), was asked to prepare the detailed project report (DPC) flouting all established norms.

"On Monday, Vijayan said PwC was not banned. But it's a blacklisted company. The gameplan is clear. To circumvent the rules, PwC has been appointed as consultants. They will now clear the project with the Swiss company and the project will become life, the Congress leader said.

The range of corruption would soon come out, he added.

Chennithala said the London-based firm was facing nine legal cases in India alone and that it had suffered a serious dent to its reputation for its role in the Satyam scam, its clean chit to the United Breweries when Vijay Mallya was the owner, and also its role in the Nokia tax fraud case.

Chennithala said the Pinarayi Vijayan government was also adequately warned about the audit firm. He said Justice A P Shah, the 20th Law Commission chairman and former Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, and his Whistleblowers' Forum had levelled serious charges against PwC in 2017.

Not blacklisted, PwCPL clarifies after Kerala leader's remarks



PricewaterhouseCoopers Private Limited (PwCPL) in a statement released on Tuesday said it is not a blacklisted firm as claimed by the Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala twice in the past three days.



The London-headquartered firm's statement said it wishes to clarify that the entity performing work for the Kerala government's Department of Transport is PricewaterhouseCoopers Private Limited (PwCPL).

"PwCPL is a limited liability company which provides consulting services and is not an audit firm. The SEBI Order of January 2018 neither applied to PwCPL nor did it impose any restriction on PwCPL whatsoever."

It also pointed out that even otherwise, the said SEBI order, which had restricted the PricewaterhouseCoopers audit firms from providing audit services for two years, was set aside by the Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in September 2019.

"With SEBI subsequently appealing the SAT order before the Supreme Court, the matter is now sub judice. However, there is no stay by the Supreme Court on the ability of any Pricewaterhouse audit firms in India to render their services," said the firm.

(With inputs from IANS)