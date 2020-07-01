CM's reply to Chennithala on E Mobilty deal triggers more questions than answers

The controversy surrounding the consultancy for Kerala's E Moblity project is getting murkier.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala had on June 30 alleged that it were the objections raised by the then chief secretary and the additional chief secretary (finance) that led to the government dropping its plans to enter into an MoU with the Swiss bus building giant HESS.

In reply, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the chief secretary gave his opinion only because he had sought for it. The chief secretary had noted two things on the file. "How was HESS selected?" And two: "Was there a due process?"

The chief minister said it was selective disclosure, and was sarcastic. "Clearly, the file would not have gone walking to the chief secretary on its own whim," Vijayan said. "Just before the portion he (Chennithala) had quoted, the chief minister had jotted something. 'chief secretary, please see this,' I had written. Meaning, before a decision is taken, I was telling the chief secretary to examine the issue and put up his opinion," he said.

Top Babu given the short-shrift

Problem is, the chief minister's apparent eagerness to get his top bureaucrat's opinion does not tally with the dates Vijayan himself has provided on the progress of the deal.

The chief secretary's note was sent on November 10, 2018. The chief minister said on Wednesday that the Swiss company HESS expressed interest in investing in Kerala on the basis of two notes issued by the transport secretary on November 30 and December 21, 2018, both after the chief secretary had put up his posers.

Can it then be interpreted that the transport secretary went ahead with the HESS deal ignoring the chief secretary's concerns? The opposition leader had earlier said the chief secretary's questions went unanswered.

Advance opinion from chief secretary

There is yet another puzzle. If, as the chief minister claims, the HESS proposal came before the government's consideration after the two notes issued by the transport secretary (On November 30 and December 21), how come an opinion on the selection of HESS was sought from the chief secretary in early November?

After the transport secretary's notes, the chief minister said HESS officials came to Kerala, visited KSRTC and Kerala Automobiles Limited, and held discussions with the industries and transport secretaries. They had even expressed interest in a joint venture for a bus building unit in Kerala, the chief minister said.

All this, after the chief secretary had asked some very fundamental questions.

Pinarayi's non-linear argument

It also stands to reason that these visits happened at least after November 30, the day the first note was issued by the transport secretary.

It were after these visits that the KAL invited expressions of interest (EoI) to see if any other companies were interested in a joint venture.

The chief minister said when no other company came forward, it was decided to go ahead with HESS. Some time clearly would have elapsed.

"A draft MoU was then submitted for the government's consideration," the chief minister said, and added: "It was in connection with this file that I had asked for the chief secretary's opinion."

The chief secretary's note, following the chief minister's advice, was given on November 10. But the chief minister himself says that HESS's interest came to the government's notice only when the transport secretary issued two notes on November 30 and December 21.

Logically, the HESS visit should happen later and only then could they put up the proposal for a JV, and only after the KAL invited the EoIs could they draw up a draft MoU. The chief minister said that it was in connection with this draft that he had sought the chief secretary's opinion, which in fact was given before all this happened.

Like in some non-linear movie, the chief minister has jumbled up time.

Finance secretary's late cut

Then there is the finance secretary's strongly worded objection. This was served on August 9, 2019, three weeks after the transport secretary secured the approval of the Union External Affairs Ministry for the MoU with the Swiss Company on July 22, 2019.

The chief minister said discussions were held with the departments concerned but the finance secretary's letter suggests otherwise. "Government of Kerala cannot procure such a large number of buses without tender procedures and without knowing the final price. Government of Kerala may not have resources to procure 3000 e-buses costing Rs 1 to 1.5 crore each. Administrative Department should clarify what would be the source of the fund. The Finance Department would not recommend going ahead with such an MoU by KAL unless there is clarity on the commitments," the note says.