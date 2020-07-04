COVID-19: Police intensify checks in Kochi, warn against venturing out needlessly

Kochi: The police have intensified checks and issued a warning that strict action will be taken against lockdown violators in Kochi amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. The cops also cautioned people against venturing out needlessly.

The police carried out checks at Kaloor, MG Road, Palarivattom and Champakara market on Saturday morning. Several people were detained for violating regulations, but they were later let off with a stern warning.

A joint inspection of the police and the corporation was carried out at the Champakara market around 5:30am on Saturday. Around 50 people were taken into custody from the market during the 1.5-hour inspection. People were detained for not wearing masks, and violating social distancing norms. Those, who turned up at the market for no specific reason, were also taken into custody.

The inspection was led by the corporation secretary and Kochi city deputy commissioner. The checks were held to ascertain if the public were following the COVID-19 guidelines amid an increase in cases through local transmission.

A shop that violated the social distancing norms was also forced shut by the police.

DCP G Poonguzhali said that checks would be continued. The police also warned that the market would be shut if the regulations were not followed.

Checks are also being conducted on board buses.

Hospital staff quarantined

Meanwhile, 15 staff members of the Indira Gandhi Hospital at Kadavanthra in Kochi have been put in quarantine after the disease was confirmed in a patient who had been to the out-patient ward two days ago. The patient, who was at home, has been moved to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital

The Indira Gandhi hospital has been disinfected.

The infection was also confirmed in a woman, who resides at a flat at Girinagar in Kadavanthra. She had sought treatment at a private hospital in Kochi after she came down with fever and throat pain. The tests were conducted at a private lab and the results were out on Friday night. However, the source of infection remains unknown. Four healthcare personnel, including the doctor and nurses at the hospital, have been quarantined.

Strict action

Authorities have imposed strict regulations at the markets. Medical tests of people at the Ernakulam market, that has been declared as containment zone, are under way.

The police have stepped up vigil in the area. Corporation secretary said that strict action will be taken against the drivers of cargo vehicles from other states, arriving at the market, without adequate safety precautions.

Steps, including suspension of licences, will be taken if people are allowed to enter in violation of the regulations.

Wide-spread checks will be conducted at Chellanam. The fishing harbour at Chellanam was shut recently after the wife of a fisherman test positive for the disease.