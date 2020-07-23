No total lockdown now, Kerala Cabinet to review decision on Monday

A second complete lockdown is under the serious consideration of the Kerala government. On July 22, when new cases crossed the 1000 mark for the first time, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that extreme measures like "complete lockdown" would have to be considered.

The Cabinet on Thursday touched upon the issue but decided to hold a detailed discussion on the necessity or otherwise of a "complete lockdown" on July 27, Monday, when it will hold a special session to discuss the COVID situation.

Sources said the Health Department wants a second lockdown imposed to put brakes on the blistering pace of the outbreak. However, many ministers, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was not convinced, arguing that it could further impact the livelihoods of especially the marginalised.

There is a consensus that lockdown should be extended to cover various areas where activities have been allowed since June 1. But the chief minister wants a strategy that will not hurt the poor, will keep livelihoods afloat.

It was also felt that the economy, which was slowly getting back on its feet after the restrictions eased, will not be able to absorb yet another bout of total revenue loss.

In favour of a complete lockdown it was pointed out that the marginalised groups, especially the fisherfolk, were already deprived of their livelihoods. It was reasoned that the existing lockdown along the coast could last for at least 10 more days. Therefore, the argument was, if a complete lockdown was imposed at this stage, the impact on the poor could be minimised.

As it stands, the thinking is more in favour of a partial lockdown than a total shutdown. The state might opt to shut down only certain areas, say for instance places of worship where a large number of people congregate. In fact, it was only on July 23 that Travancore Devaswom Board opened its temples in non-containment areas for devotees.

The chief minister has scheduled a meeting with religious leaders on July 24 to discuss the COVID-19 issue. The question of "complete lockdown" will be one of the main topics of discussion.

It will however be easier to ask offices to put in place 'work from home' measures. An all-party meet will also be held on July 24 to discuss the COVID issue, along with the cancellation of the one-day Assembly session.