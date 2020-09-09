Kottiyam suicide case: Cops to grill TV serial actress again

Kollam: The police have decided question television serial actress Lakshmi Pramod again in connection with the Ramsi suicide case.

Ramsi, a 24-year-old woman hailing from Kottiyam in the district, had taken her own life after Harris, to whom she was engaged, backtracked from marriage. Lakshmi is married to Harris’ brother.

Meanwhile, the police have approached the court seeking custody of Harris, who is now in remand. He has been charged with abetment to suicide and sexual abuse with the false promise of marriage. A special police team headed by two Circle Inspectors is investigating the case.

Lakshmi and her husband were earlier interrogated by the police team and the mobile phones of both were seized. Apart from Lakshmi, the police will question her husband and his parents also again.

The nine-member special team was constituted by ACP, Chathannoor and includes the Circle Inspectors of Kottiyam and Kannanalloor. Two women police officers and cyber experts are also part of the team.

Ramsi had hanged herself last week. She and Harris were in a relationship for several years and their engagement had taken place. However, Harris reportedly split with Ramsi after he received a proposal from a girl belonging to a more affluent family. Ramsi, unable to bear the separation, committed suicide, says the complaint received by the police.