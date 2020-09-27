Case filed against Bhagyalakshmi, two activists for assaulting YouTuber

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have filed a case against dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmi and two women activists for physically assaulting a man, who posted derogatory YouTube videos against women.

The police registered the case based on the complaint filed by YouTuber Vijay P Nair, a native of Vellayani in Thiruvananthapuram. The Thampanoor police have slapped non-bailable charges against Bhagyalakshmi, Diya Sanaa and Sreelakshmi Arakkal.

According to media reports, the FIR is lodged under IPC sections 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 294 B (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 392 (punishment for robbery), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

In his complaint, Vijay P Nair said that the women had barged into his place of residence and assaulted him. They also took away his mobile phone and laptop. The three women are also likely to be charged for causing physical harm and making obscene comments.

Vijay P Nair was staying at a lodge near Gandhari Amman Kovil Road. The trio confronted Vijay P Nair at his room in the lodge on Saturday. The whole incident was live-streamed on Facebook. The activists left after forcing Vijay to make a public apology.

He had initially said he had no complaints. He also said that he realised that it was wrong on his part to make sleazy comments and that he understood the women's sentiment.

The women said that they had complained against the man to the authorities, including the city police commissioner, several times. But since no step was taken, they decided to confront the man on their own. They further said that this was a failure of the law enforcement system.

After the incident, the activists went straight to the police commissioner's office along with the laptop and mobile phone seized from Vijay. They then filed a complaint at the Thampanoor police station. They also sent their complaints to the Women's Commission, cyber cell and Women and Child Development department.

A case was registered against Vijay P Nair on Saturday, with non-bailable charges. He calls himself 'Dr Vijay P Nair' on his YouTube channel. He claims that he has a doctorate in psychology. Most of his videos, containing obscene comments, have more than two lakh views.