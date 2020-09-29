CBI serves notice to Life Mission to get back files from vigilance

Thrissur : In a significant move, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has directed the Thrissur district coordinator of Life Mission to submit files related to Wadakkancherry apartments which were earlier given to Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) in connection with the probe ordered by the state government.

The CBI has served notice to the district coordinator of Life Mission asking him to take back the files from VACB and submit the same at their Kochi office by 11 am on Tuesday. A CBI team which went to the Life Mission office on Monday morning was told that the original files were not available following which the notice was served for getting them back.

The CBI officials went to the Municipality office and took custody of the files which included project plan and associated documents. They also spoke to the municipal secretary and other officials to seek more details. It may be recalled that the vigilance officials had taken away the files from the life mission office on Saturday.

The CBI had registered a case of violation of Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act (FRCA) in connection with the Life Mission project in Wadakkancherry and began the probe on Friday.

A three member VACB team headed by CI Johnson had taken away revenue documents, files containing official communication for getting electricity connection and the copies of some other documents. “We have nothing to hide. All files and documents sought by the CBI were handed over to them,” said Municipal chairperson Sivapriya Santosh.

Unitac stops construction activities at the apartment site: The Unitac, the agency which has undertaken the construction of apartments under the Life Mission project has stopped construction activities. The work was stopped soon after the CBI team conducted a check at the Municipality office.

Meanwhile, the municipality is likely to get into trouble for depositing Rs 2.79 lakh with the KSEB to get electricity connection at the construction site. The money was deposited by the municipality following official direction from Life Mission CEO and before receiving an official order in this regard.

The municipal chairperson has now written to the Life Mission CEO demanding the money back. She pointed out in the letter that Life Mission should have at least provided the official order if the municipality has to deposit the money.