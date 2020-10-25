Kerala Congress P C Thomas faction likely to join UDF soon

Kochi: The Kerala Congress PC Thomas faction is all set to join the UDF soon. Indications are that P C Thomas has accepted the demand of the Congress that he should join the Front without any conditions.

Thomas will hold discussions with the UDF leadership in the coming days. With the Kerala Congress (M) led by Jose K Mani leaving the Front, the UDF is of the view that allying with P C Thomas will prove beneficial for it in central Kerala.

P C Thomas’s willingness to come without any conditions has paved the way for the faction’s entry into the UDF. Thomas's recent statement that he is not getting the representation he deserves in the NDA is being seen to be a part of his plan to join the Front.

Even though there has been no joint discussions, Thomas has spoken on the phone with key Congress leaders individually. It is learnt that he will meet them directly to hold discussions in the coming days.

Thomas started distancing himself from the NDA after he failed to get the board and corporation positions he was promised. He has been trying to join the UDF since then. The agreement is to cooperate in the local elections. It is also learnt that the UDF has promised him a seat in the Assembly elections.