Wait no more | Bars in Kerala likely to reopen next week with strict curbs

Bars in Kerala likely to open next week
Representational image: Shutterstock
Thiruvanathapuram: Good news finally for tipplers in Kerala! Seven months after shutters were downed following the COVID outbreak, bars in Kerala are likely to open next week.

A decision in this regard was reportedly taken by the authorities. The development came following a meeting between the bar owners and the State leadership.

Further delay is unlikely as any announcement on such a significant matter has to be taken before the announcement of the local body polls on November 5.

Kerala Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan has said that the decision was not his own. The CPM state secretariat will confer with stakeholders and Health department before taking a final decision.

The Excise, Police and Revenue department are tasked with ensuring that bars, when they open, strictly adhere to COVID protocols as directed by the State and Health Department.

Only two persons will be allowed to sit together – even then they must maintain social distance. Also, food will not be served.

Waiters and bartenders must wear masks and gloves at all times.

Bars were closed in April in the aftermath of coronavirus outbreak in the state.

