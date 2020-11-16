Mullaperiyar | Kerala set to revise DPR for new dam

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is set to prepare again a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for constructing a new dam at Mullaperiyar replacing the 125-year-old one that had been a bone of contention between the state and its neighbour Tamil Nadu. A recommendation to this effect has been submitted to the Additional Chief Secretary (Irrigation) T K Jose in this regard.

The Irrigation Design and Research Board (IDRB) of the Irrigation Department which is coordinating activities related to the construction of new dam has submitted the proposal. The DPR prepared 10 years ago is reportedly being revised.

The officials have been directed to constitute a high-level committee for preparing the DPR with the chief engineer (Irrigation and Administration, Thiruvananthapuram) as chairman and chief engineer IDRB as co-chairman. Its members will be the IDRB director, superintending engineer (minor irrigation central circle, Ernakulam), and the executive engineer of the minor irrigation division, Kattappana.

Kerala government had recommended the construction of a new dam in Mullaperiyar in 2011. As per the plan, the dam, estimated to cost Rs 663 crore, will be completed within four years. However, with the proposal getting entangled in legal issues, the project was put on hold.

Even though Kerala completed soil tests and other preliminary work necessary before commencing the construction of the dam, these efforts stalled as the Tamil Nadu government went to the Supreme Court against the project.

With the Supreme Court subsequently giving a green signal to Kerala to go ahead with required tests and inspection, the obstacles were removed.

The Irrigation Department estimates a minimum of Rs 1000 crore as the constructing cost of the new dam.

Term of agency likely to be extended

Hyderabad-based contract agency Pragathi Labs and Consultants was entrusted with the task of carrying out the environment impact assessment study. However, Pragathi has informed the state government that information gathering related to the study cannot be carried out due to the situation arising out of the Covid pandemic. In response, the state government is planning to extend their contract period by six more months.

Kerala had submitted an application for Environment Impact Assessment Study in 2014, but the state got the permission from the Union Ministry of Forest and Environment only after four years.

The Mullaperiyar dam is located at Vallakkadavu in Kumily panchayat of Peermedu taluk in Idukki district. The Kerala government has selected a place 366 meters downstream for constructing the new dam. This area falls within the Periyar Tiger reserve.

The Periyar, which originates from Chokampetti on the Sivagiri Hills in Tamil Nadu, joins the Mullayar river near Manalar 48 km away to become the Mullaperiyar. The existing dam on this river was inaugurated on October 10, 1895.

It was designed by British engineer Captain John Pennycuick and R Smith in 1882. The construction of the dam began in 1887 after an agreement was reached between the then Travancore Kingdom and the Madras Government of the British in 1886.