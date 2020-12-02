{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Actress assault case: Govt moves SC against HC order refusing replacement of judge

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Actress assault case: Govt moves SC against HC order refusing replacement of judge
Supreme Court of India. File photo: IANS
SHARE

New Delhi: The Kerala government has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Kerala High Court's order that dismissed the plea seeking to change the trial court judge in the 2017 actress assault case.

The government in its petition to the apex court has stated that there were apprehensions whether the actress would get justice.

The special public prosecutor had submitted a confidential statement in court, explaining the procedural flaws of the trial court judge. However, the High Court did not consider this, according to the petition.
KERALA
Lawyers’ outfit alleges move to scuttle actress assault case

The Supreme Court has laid down the guidelines for other courts in sexual assault cases. Courts has the responsibility to stop unnecessary questions that may upset the victim.

The situation was such that even an in-camera trial cannot be ensured. Though the trial court made remarks insulting the public prosecutor, the HC was not ready to consider any of this, the petition said.

The popular actress was assaulted in a moving car in Kochi on February 17, 2017. She had moved the HC in October, seeking to transfer the trial to another court. In her petition, she had said the court remained a ‘mute spectator’ when the she was harassed by the counsels of the accused during cross-examination.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES