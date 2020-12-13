Opposition terms CM's free Covid vaccine announcement a violation of poll conduct

Thiruvananthapuram: The opposition UDF (United Democratic Front) will lodge a complaint against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's announcement regarding the distribution of free vaccine at a press conference on Saturday, terming it a clear violation of the model code of conduct that is in force in the state in connection with the local body polls.

The opposition announced on Sunday that they will lodge a complaint with the State Election Commission on this regard. UDF convenor M M Hassan alleged that CM's move was an attempt to influence the voters.

At his evening briefing on Saturday, the chief minister had categorically stated that the Covid vaccine would be provided free in the state and no one would be charged any money for the same.

The chief minister clarified that as of now the state government was not aware of the number of vaccines that it would get from the Centre.

The chief minister made the free Covid vaccine announcement in Kannur, which goes to poll in the third phase of the Kerala local body polls, on Tuesday and that increases the ramifications of his statement.

According to rules, no policy announcement can be made by the ministers once the model code of conduct comes into being. Prior to taking any major decision, the state government has to seek the state election commission’s permission.

In the event of a complaint being filed against the violation of rules, the election commission can proceed with the action. Even in the absence of a complaint the commission is empowered to take suo motu cognizance of the violation and initiate action. On the whole, the election commission’s stand is decisive in such matters.

Experts say if a case pertaining to the violation of model code of conduct reaches the court the judge can defer the elections if required. However, in the majority of the cases of similar violations in the past, the court had let go of the violator with a warning.

