Big setback to Joseph faction in Thodupuzha

Idukki: The Joseph faction of the Kerala Congress (Mani) has suffered a setback in the elections for the Thodupuzha Municipality. It has lost five of the seven seats in which it had contested as the results of the Kerala civic polls came out on Wednesday.



The rival faction of Jose K Mani, however, has won two of the four seats it had fielded candidates in.

This results in the first election that was held after the split in the Kerala Congress will be a major blow to the Joseph faction and the UDF of which it is a constituent group.

No front has won a majority in the municipality. As per the declared results, the UDF has 13 seats, the LDF has 12, BJP has 8, while UDF rebels have won two seats. Eighteen seats are required for an absolute majority in the civic body.