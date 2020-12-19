Welfare pays off well! CPM, LDF meets decide to continue doling out sops

Thiruvananthapuram: Buoyed by the stupendous victory in local body polls, high-level meetings of the ruling CPM and the Left Democratic Government (LDF) on Friday recommended the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government to continue all welfare schemes including the distribution of free ration kits.

The decision has been taken by the CPM state secretariat and LDF state committee following the feedback that distribution of ration kit to the people especially during the COVID-19 pandemic period, had influenced the people in a big way in the election resulting in a resounding victory for the LDF.

The CPM and LDF leadership meetings also decided to take up activities that would ensure continuation of the government after next Assembly elections. "No one in Kerala should sleep with an empty stomach," said LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan after the state committee meeting. It is left to the government to take a decision on continuing with the distribution of ration kits.

The meetings observed that though the anti-incumbency factor worked against all incumbent governments in the local body polls since 1990, this did not happen against the present government. Contrary to the earlier reports in the media, the LDF has gained in all local bodies including municipalities. The verdict indicates that the people of the state rejected the attempts made by Congress and BJP for communal polarisation and endorsed LDF's secular stand.

The CPM secretariat observed that the LDF succeeded in politically countering the actions of central investigating agencies and exposing their activities in the state.

The state secretariat also decided to examine in detail the surge of BJP in certain urban areas as well as LDF’s loss of some municipalities and grama panchayats.

Further party meetings

The CPM state committee meeting to be held on January 2 and 3 will evaluate the local body poll results at length. Decisions will be taken on the posts of Mayors and district panchayat presidents considering the recommendations of the district committees. The ruling party's district committee meetings will take place from December 21.

Meanwhile, the LDF decided to organize a protest programme in solidarity with the agitating farmers in Delhi. Chief minister, ministers and prominent leaders will take part in the event.