COVID spike: Prohibitory orders imposed in 8 local bodies in Malappuram

Massive community spread in coastal wards of Thiruvananthapuram, triple lockdown imposed
Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 21, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Malappuram: In wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases in Malappuram district, Collector K Gopalakrishnan on Wednesday declared prohibitory orders within the jurisdiction of eight local self-government bodies.

The restrictions will be effective from 9pm on Wednesday within the Kondotty Municipality as well as the Cheekode, Cherukavu, Pulikkal, Pallikkal, Morayur, Mangalam and Porur panchayats.

The curbs on public activities and gatherings will continue until April 30 or another order is issued.

According to the district authorities, the Section 144 was imposed as more than 60 COVID-19 cases were reported in these areas and a positivity rate of 30% was recorded.

Malappuram district had reported 1,945 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, while Kerala recorded its highest single-day spike of 19,577 fresh cases. Presently, the district has 10,696 active cases.

