Cyclone Tauktae: 15 fishermen, missing from Kozhikode coast, found

Thiruvananthapuram: All 15 fishermen who had ventured into the sea on May 5 from Beypore port in Kozhikode and were reported to be missing have been found and are safe.

All of them are natives of Tamil Nadu.

The missing boat "Ajmeer Sha" was found near Mangaluru coast. Once, the weather conditions are favourable they will be brought back to the shore, Kerala Coastal Police chief P Vijayan said.

Meanwhile another boat which went to the sea at the same time from Beypore has reached the Goan coast following some mechanical failure in its engine.

This boat "Milad-3" also had 15 men from Tamil Nadu and all of them are at 7 nautical miles from Goa.

Cyclone Tuaktae, according to IMD officials, has moved from the Kerala coast and is likely to touch base in Gujarat. While there is a sigh of relief among the officials and people of the state, unabated rains are continuing with thunder and lightning in the state.

Two people are reported dead from the state owing to heavy rains but officials have not yet confirmed the names and other details of the deceased.

With COVID-19 at its peak and heavy rains lashing the state, officials are facing difficulties in rehabilitating people in rain affected areas with the local police, people's representatives and other officials are trying their best.

The heavy floods of 2018 is still lingering in the memory of people of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. The heavy rains and floods have taken the lives of 483 people and several were injured.

Many lost their homes and belongings and people are worried about whether a repeat of the flood will take place in the state. The Thrissur district collector has already ordered the opening of spillway shutters of Peringalkuthu dam. The people staying on the banks of Chalakudy River are being given warnings on the opening of shutters.

More than 150 people are being rehabilitated in various camps in Ernakulam district and the officials are taking care that the people who are in camps stay according to Covid protocols.