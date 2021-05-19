Jose K Mani's trusted aide in Cabinet

Idukki had been a UDF bastion, but Roshy Augustine is so dear to the voters that they did not mind him contesting as an LDF candidate.

Born to Augustine and Leelamma of Chakkampuzha in Pala, Roshy debuted in politics as the student leader of his school. He was active in KSC(M) during his student days.

After graduating in Chemistry from St Thomas College, Pala, he pursued Law from the Kerala Law Academy Law College in Thiruvananthapuram.

Augustine grew politically under the late K M Mani. The Liberation March he undertook while being the state president of KSC(M) in 1995 and the Liberation Rally of 2001, made political Kerala take notice of the young leader.

In 1996, 26-year-old Augustine contested against N K Radha of the CPM in Perambra. He lost by a narrow margin of 1,358 votes. His victory streak began after K M Mani fielded him in Idukki in 2001, and Augustine won five elections that followed.

Augustine stood by Jose K Mani during the split. After Jose Mani's defeat in Pala, Augustine was KC(M)'s undisputed choice for a cabinet berth.

Married to Ann Maria, Roshy Augustine has two children, Angel and Augustine.