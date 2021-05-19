Sivankutty, CPM's Nemom lieutenant

V Sivankutty, 67, will be a second-time MLA in the Assembly. He defeated Kummanam Rajasekharan of the BJP in Nemom, Thiruvananthapuram, to wrest the seat from the saffron party. He is a member of the CPM’s state committee and the state secretary of CITU.

Born at Cheruvakkal on November 10, 1954, Sivankutty graduated in History and Law. He became active in politics through SFI, and was the organization's state secretary, president and national joint secretary. He was also the joint secretary of All India Mayor's Committee.

V Sivankutty with his wife Parvathy and son Govind.

Sivankutty has held the post of president, Ulloor Grama Panchayat and was the Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation. He also holds the responsibilities of director, Travancore Titanium; Senate member, University of Kerala; general secretary, Government Press Union; president, Titanium Labour Union; and director-board member, Bhavanam Foundation.

Sivankutty, who had won the Thiruvananthapuram East Assembly constituency in 2011, lost the electoral battle to Rajagopal in Nemom in 2016.

R Parvathy Devi, daughter of the late CPM leader P Govinda Pillai is his wife. Govind Sivan is their son.