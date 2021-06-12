Baffled Women’s panel to record Sajitha’s statement

Kochi/Palakkad: The Kerala State Women’s Commission will record the statement of Sajitha, who had remained hidden in her lover’s room at his family home at Ayiloor, Palakkad, for 10 years.

Stating that she would visit and record the statement of Sajitha, 28, Commission member Shiji Shivaji said the entire narrative that the young woman’s lover had kept her in hiding for a decade defied logic.

Sajitha’s lover Rahman, meanwhile, stood firm on the narrative, saying he has no need to make anyone believe his version.

Shivaji said it was unbelievable that Sajitha had stayed away from the eyes of others in the house without leaving the room even for her daily ablutions. The couple has been maintaining that she had gone out at night and even during the day when no one was around.

Speaking to Manorama Online, the Commission member said she felt human rights have been violated. The panel would also look into the lapses of the police. Nenmara MLA K Babu said Sajitha doesn’t have a complaint.

A decade in hiding

Reiterating his version, Rahman said Sajitha could recall even those incidents that had occurred at his house when he had been away.

Rahman added that he had not kept Sajitha hiding in his room with the intention of bringing her out in public on a particular day. “Circumstances made this happen”, he said.

The man said he would return to live with his parents if they accept Sajitha. “I am sure that it won’t happen. They were sad when I went missing. But their attitude changed the moment they realized that Velayudhan’s daughter Sajitha has been living with me. They became angry”, he said.

Rahman alleged that his relatives threatened Sajitha even at the police station.

He said his family reacted the same way 10 years ago. They reprimanded him after learning about his affair with Sajitha, and created a ruckus. Rahman said his family liked him till they learned about his affair.

Rahman said his parents went to Sajitha’s house and picked up a quarrel with her family. After the incident, Sajitha stopped visiting his house, but the couple continued talking over the phone.

(L) Kerala State Women’s Commission member Shiji Shivaji. (R) Sajitha and Rahman

“One day, Sajitha came over to my house. I didn’t have any money with me, and hence decided to stay at home. I was to get some money, and my plan was to leave once I got the cash. The money got delayed, and our stay prolonged,” he said.

No question of leaving Sajitha

The 34-year-old electrician said his family thought only he had gone missing. “But they didn’t launch a search. My family and I had not been talking with each other for over a year. They never shared snacks with me. It made me leave the house,” Rahman said.

The man said Sajitha and he have been living happily. “I won’t leave her even if my family calls me home. I don’t need anything except love. They don’t like her. They even talked ill about us to the media,” he added.

Rahman said several people were keen on knowing whether they have had quarrels during the past 10 years. He said there were no serious disputes between them.

“I used to scold her when she refuses to eat, and she will sulk. Other than that, there were no other issues. I normally hand feed her. And when she still refuses to eat, I scold her. After a while, she will take the food”, he said.

Rahman said he had shared all details with the police and media, and no one has filed a case so far. On Sajitha draping her head with a dupatta, he said she had not converted.

“She’s still a Hindu. I have never asked her to convert to Islam. I just want her to be with me,” he said.

We are not idiots, say Rahman’s parents

Meanwhile, Rahman’s parents termed Rahman’s story a lie, and asked whether they were idiots not to know if he had brought a girl home. They said he might have brought her home sometimes, but insisted that the couple had not stayed there continuously for 10 years.

Recalling the time when the roof was reconstructed, they said Rahman’s room then had only a small teapoy (coffee table) and a television’s box.

“It’s true that the teapoy and TV box were covered by a piece of cloth. He might have lodged the girl elsewhere and later brought her here,” they said.

Sajitha had left her home on February 2, 2010, to live with Rahman, fearing opposition from both their families to their affair. Rahman, it was claimed, hid her for a decade in his room in the house where he lived with his parents and sister.

Three months ago, Rahman left home. His brother found him at Nenmara on June 8 and alerted the police. Rahman narrated the story to police, which gained wide attention within the State and outside.