Kerala publishes names of COVID-19 fatalities

More than six months after abandoning the practice of publishing names of those who succumbed to COVID-19, the Kerala government on Saturday reintroduced it in wake of growing criticism from the opposition parties.

The names of 135 people whose deaths were confirmed to be on account of the virus were released today alongside other COVID-19 details.

On Friday, Health Minister Veena George had said more details regarding the COVID-19 fatalities, including the name will be released. She also reiterated that the State government has nothing to hide about pandemic-related casualties.

As promised, the Health Department on Saturday carried the name, age and place of each COVID-19 patient. Though this was the norm until December 22, 2020, it was discontinued without an explanation.

The opposition parties Congress and the BJP had in recent days ramped up their attack on the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government over the alleged mismatch in the COVID-19 deaths reported in Kerala.

The Opposition leader VD Satheesan had accused the State government of projecting a 'fabricated' figure to save its face in the fight against the pandemic.

"I wonder why the government should hide the facts. There is no need for the Government to think that revelation of real figures would taint its image," Satheesan had said.

Health Minister Veena George had refuted these allegations asserting yet again that the deaths in Kerala were being reported by doctors according to the guidelines laid down by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Kerala is a state where 100 per cent of births and deaths are reported, she had pointed out.

The issue gained prominence again after the Supreme Court too had directed the National Disaster Management Authority to issue guidelines in six weeks for ex-gratia compensation to families of those who died of COVID-19.