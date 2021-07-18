Kochi: The Bar Council of Kerala (BCK) decided on Saturday to initiate suo moto disciplinary action against a lawyer for her alleged misconduct.

The Ernakulam Central police registered a case last week against Kerala High Court lawyer Sangeetha Lakshmana for her alleged derogatory social media post against police officer Anie Siva.

"The council has decided to initiate suo moto disciplinary action against Sangeetha Lakshmana for alleged misconduct under section 35 of the Advocates Act, 1961," a press release issued by the BCK said. Section 35 of the Act lays down the punishment for misconduct.

From being an abandoned 18-year-old single mother of a toddler to becoming a police officer, Siva's journey is an inspiration for many. Lakshmana, in her Facebook page, made a seemingly personal attack against the officer, who is now posted as a sub-inspector at the Ernakulam Central police station.

"A true model of will power and confidence.... An 18-year-old girl who was left on the streets with her 6-month-old baby after being abandoned by her husband and family has become #subinspector @Varkalapolicestation," the Kerala police had tweeted about Siva on June 27.

Following her derogatory post on social media, the Ernakulam Central police had registered a case against the lawyer.

At its meeting held on Saturday, the BCK decided to submit representations before the Kerala government and the high court for five working days a week in the district judiciary.

Anie Siva

The council also unanimously resolved to request the high court to expedite the process of integration of the civil and the judicial staff of the district judiciary.

A case had been registered against the lawyer earlier under the IT Act and Section 506 for insulting the modesty of a woman.

On hearing about the case registration, the lawyer mocked the SI in yet another post.

"Female SI Anie Siva's police station right? I'm waiting,' she said in a Facebook post.

Sangeetha is the daughter of former IG K Lakshmana.

