Body of missing Assamese labourer found buried in sand at Kolenchery

Kochi: The body of a migrant labourer was found buried in sand at a hollow brick manufacturing unit at Pulinchod Kurissu near Kolenchery on Monday morning. A fellow labourer who is on the run is suspected to be the murderer.

The murdered labourers was identified as Raja Das, a native of Assam, who was working in the brick manufacturing unit.

Women workers who came in the morning found blood stains near the site and alerted their colleagues.

Subsequently the owner of the unit Dr Eldhos and workers carried out a search in the area. By then they came to know that one of migrant workers was reported missing from the area. Later they recovered the body buried in a pile of sand. It was stuffed in a gunny bag.

Another workers Dipan Kumar Das who was staying with Raja was also reported missing from the worksite. It was later known that he had taken an autorickshaw and reached Kolenchery.

A police team headed by Puthenkurissu Deputy Superintendent of Police A Ajay Nath, Circle Inspector Manju Nath and Ramamangalam CI Shaiju Paul visited the crime spot and intensified the search operation to nab the accused.