Assistant film director Jain Krishna dies of cardiac arrest

Thrissur: Jain Krishna, an assistant director in the Malayalam film industry, died here after suffering cardiac arrest on Saturday.

The 45-year-old was associated with Malayalam movies Arrattu, Kala and Priest. He had worked with renowned Malayalam filmmakers B Unnikrishnan, Amil C Menon, Sunil Karyattukara, Jibu Jacob and Rohit V S.

Jain, whose birth name is P K Jayakumar, is the son of the late Krishnan Kutty and Chandrika.

Superstar Mohanlal-starrer movie, Arattu was his last project.

Jain, a law graduate, was also a member of the FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) Directors Union.