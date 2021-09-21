SI suspended after probe for brutally assaulting auto driver in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A special branch enquiry into the brutal torture of an auto driver at Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram has resulted in the suspension of a sub-inspector of Police.

SI J S Sanal Kumar has faced the action in a complaint of physical attack on a native of Kallingavilakom, Sudhir Khan.

The auto driver told Manorama News that he was assaulted by the SI on Monday. According to Khan, who was reportedly on a bike when the cop asked him to bring the vehicle's documents. "He started hitting me all of a sudden without any provocation. Then pulled me to the station and continued attacking me. I kept asking what my fault was but he just kept hitting me," Sudhir Khan told Manorama News.

According to the police, Sudhir Khan is part of a gang that canvasses tourists visiting Poovar for boat rides and that they have become a nuisance in the locality. However, neither a complaint nor a case has been filed against Sudhir Khan, it is understood.

The injuries on Sudhir Khan's body suggest that he was attacked. Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP P K Madhu served the suspension to the SI based on a probe report. Neyyattinkara DySP has been instructed to carry out a detailed enquiry into the incident.

Sudhir Khan is undergoing Ayurveda treatment for the injuries he sustained.