Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

SI suspended after probe for brutally assaulting auto driver in Thiruvananthapuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 21, 2021 05:15 PM IST
SI suspended after probe for brutally assaulting auto driver in Thiruvananthapuram
Sudhir Khan, an autodriver from Kallingavilakom, who was allegedly assaulted by a sub-inspector of Police.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A special branch enquiry into the brutal torture of an auto driver at Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram has resulted in the suspension of a sub-inspector of Police.

SI J S Sanal Kumar has faced the action in a complaint of physical attack on a native of Kallingavilakom, Sudhir Khan.

The auto driver told Manorama News that he was assaulted by the SI on Monday. According to Khan, who was reportedly on a bike when the cop asked him to bring the vehicle's documents. "He started hitting me all of a sudden without any provocation. Then pulled me to the station and continued attacking me. I kept asking what my fault was but he just kept hitting me," Sudhir Khan told Manorama News.

RELATED ARTICLES

According to the police, Sudhir Khan is part of a gang that canvasses tourists visiting Poovar for boat rides and that they have become a nuisance in the locality. However, neither a complaint nor a case has been filed against Sudhir Khan, it is understood.

The injuries on Sudhir Khan's body suggest that he was attacked. Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP P K Madhu served the suspension to the SI based on a probe report. Neyyattinkara DySP has been instructed to carry out a detailed enquiry into the incident.

Sudhir Khan is undergoing Ayurveda treatment for the injuries he sustained.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.