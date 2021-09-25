Malayalam
Brain dead Kottayam youth will infuse life to 9 others, heart to be taken by road to Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 25, 2021 05:20 PM IST Updated: September 25, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Topic | Kochi

Kottayam: Kottayam native Navis, who was declared brain dead on Friday, will live on through nine others.

Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday that the family members of the 25-year-old have consented to donate multiple organs, including the heart.

As per the intimation provided to Rajagiri Hospital, Ernakulam, from the Kerala Organ Sharing Registry (KNOS), the heart, liver, intestine, two hands, both kidneys and cornea from two eyes were to be harvested for donation.

Premature demise
Navis was doing his master's in Accounting in France. He had reached home at Vadavathur here as the classes had switched to online mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On September 16, Navis was found unconscious by his sister Vismaya.

Low blood sugar was the presumed reason and he was rushed to the Caritas Hospital in Kottayam.

With his health condition not improving, Navis was shifted to Rajagiri Hospital on September 20.

Heart to be driven to Kozhikode
The organs will be transported to various hospitals, mostly in Kochi city.

However, the heart will be taken via road to Metromed International Cardiac Centre in Kozhikode.

The minister has requested the cooperation of the public as the ambulance (KL 11 AU 7346) will need smooth progress to reach the destination without delay.

The incident is reminiscent of the story of the popular Malayalam film 'Traffic', inspired by an similar scenario that happened in Chennai. 

Route

Rajagiri Hospital  » North Paravur  » Triprayar  » Guruvayur  » Ponnani  » Tirur  » Tanur  »  Parappanangadi »  Ramanattukara  » Metromed Internatinal Cardiac Centre (destination)
(To be updated)

