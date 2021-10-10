KPCC re-probes defeat in eight 'sure' Assembly seats

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has ordered a re-probe into the reasons that led to the defeat of United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates in eight 'sure' Assembly seats in the April elections.

Though the re-investigation was initially confined to eight constituencies where the candidates had sure chances of winning, Baluserry was later included to the list based on the Congress candidate Dharmajan Bolgatty's complaint.

Soon after the Assembly election results were announced in May, Bolgatty had complained of a conspiracy to defeat him by a KPCC secretary and a constituency-level UDF functionary.

The KPCC has asked the single-member commissions to submit their reports within a month.

Dharmajan Bolgatty

Earlier, an enquiry by five KPCC probe panels had reported that deliberate attempts were made in 18 constituencies to defeat the UDF candidates. The re-probe has been ordered in eight segments, where the KPCC felt serious failures had led to the defeat of its candidates.

The single-member commission K P Dhanapalan would probe the defeats in Balussery, Adoor and Chavara, while K Mohan Kumar would submit a report on Peermade, Idukki and Kayamkulam. P J Joy has been tasked with studying the defeats in Azhikode, Kunnathur and Thrissur.

KPCC's preliminary probe found lack of organisational caution had led to the defeat of its candidate in Kayamkulam, despite the segment having 22 DCC office-bearers and six KPCC functionaries. In Peermade, even the CPI was not confident of its candidate's win. The party missed an opportunity to organise an event with the participation of Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi in Adoor.

In Chavara, where UDF constituent RSP unsuccessfully contested, KPCC had already acted against the UDF chairman. It was found that the RSP candidate in Kunnathur did not get enough support despite the constituency having a large posse of DCC functionaries.

The Congress failed in organising a result-oriented campaign in Azhikode, where two-time MLA K M Shaji lost to K V Sumesh of the CPM. The KPCC had also considered reprobing the defeats in Kannur and Kollam constituencies.

The KPCC has decided to issue show-cause notices to 97 leaders, as recommended by the enquiry committee. Though they were asked to explain their failure, no further action was initiated, and hence their names have not been announced. They would be served notices on KPCC president K Sudhakaran's return from Delhi.

Padmaja's complaint

Congress candidate in Thrissur Padmaja Venugopal had complained to the enquiry panel that she was not allowed to board Priyanka Gandhi's vehicle during a campaign road show.

Padmaja said a huge amount was taken from her for the road show. She accused a section of the Congress had worked against her with the support of a few leaders, even as she won LDF votes.

Padmaja Venugopal

CWC meeting on October 16

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee will convene a meeting on October 16 to discuss the election of a new AICC president, besides the present political climate and assembly elections to a few states including Uttar Pradesh.

Congress acting president Sonia Gandhi will chair the meeting to be held at the AICC headquarters. Meanwhile, talks have been on in the party to retain Sonia as the acting president till November next year before electing a new president.

Tariq Anwar

KPCC list today, no jumbo panel: Tariq Anwar

New Delhi: KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan are in Delhi to finalise the list of KPCC office-bearers. They are trying to hand over the list to the high command on Sunday. The Kerala leaders continued their talks with the national leadership on Saturday also.

Sudhakaran and Satheesan met AICC general secretaries Tariq Anwar (in-charge of Kerala) and K C Venugopal (organisational matters). Anwar said efforts were on to publish the list of KPCC functionaries on Sunday. Women and youth would have adequate representation, he said, adding that he would speak to Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala if necessary.

Anwar added that the KPCC would not have a jumbo panel this time.