Sivankutty, LDF major beneficiaries as govt withdrew over 100 cases in last five years

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Government withdrew 128 cases against ministers and legislators in the last five years, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

In his reply to a question from Vadakara MLA K K Rema, Vijayan said 12 cases were against the ministers, while 94 cases were against sitting members of the Assembly.

Besides, as many as 22 joint cases involving ministers and MLAs were also withdrawn.

In total, the government had requested the departments concerned to drop 150 cases, some of which go back to 2007.

The mumber of dropped cases involving political parties is: LDF 848, UDF 55, BJP 15, SDPI 5, PDP 2, and AAP 1. There were two cases involving LDF and UDF and two cases involving LDF and BJP together.

Among the ministers, V Sivankutty was the major beneficiary as 13 cases against him were withdrawn. Others who benefitted the most were R Bindu (7) and Pinarayi Vijayan (6).