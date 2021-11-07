Student found hanging at Kerala Agricultural University hostel; ragging allegation raised

Thrissur: A student alleged to be the victim of ragging was found dead by hanging at the hostel of Kerala Agricultural University at Mannuthy here on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Mahesh, a native of Kozhinjampara in Palakkad.

A section of students has alleged that Mahesh was a victim of ragging. They have accused a group of former students behind it.

However, the Mannuthy police that reportedly examined the recent text messages Mahesh had sent his friends, has ruled out the ragging angle. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

It is understood that the relatives of the victim have not filed a complaint regarding the alleged ragging incident.

