SilverLine rail to cut through 178 villages in Kerala, check out list here

Thiruvananthapuram: The work on laying the boundary stones for the proposed semi high-speed rail corridor or the SilverLine Project has begun ahead of the social impact study.

The demarcation process has been completed in 15 villages in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

The Kerala Government has invited tenders for holding the social impact study in the 11 districts through which the rail line will be laid.

The villages in 11 districts through which the rail line is planned are as follows:

Thiruvananthapuram: Kadakampally, Attipra, Kazhakootam, Kadinamkulam, Pallipuram, Veyilur, Azhoor, Kunthallur, Keezhattingal, Attingal, Karavaram, Manambur, Navayikulam and Pallikkal.

Kollam: Paripally, Kalluvathukkal, Chirakkara, Meenad, Adichanallur, Thazhuthala, Thrikovilvattom, Vadekkevila, Kottamkara, Elampalloor, Mulavana, Pavithreswaram, Kunnathur, Poruvazhy and Shasthamkotta.

Pathanamthitta/Alappuzha: Kadambanad, Pallikkal, Palamel, Nooranad, Pandalam, Venmani, Mulakuzha, Aranmula, Koyipram, Eraviperoor, Kalloopara, Kaviyur and Kunnamthanam.

Kottayam: Madappally, Thottakkad, Vakathanam, Puthuppally, Panachikkad, Vijayapuram, Nattakom, Muttambalam, Perumbayikad, Peroor, Ettumanoor, Kanakkari, Njeezhoor, Kuravilangadu, Kaduthuruthy and Mulakulam.

Ernakulam: Piravom, Maneed, Thiruvaniyoor, Kureekad, Kakkanad, Puthenkurish, Kunnathunadu, Kizhakkambalam, Aluva East, Keezhumadu, Chowara, Chengamanadu, Nedumbassery, Parakadavu and Angamaly.

Thrissur: Kadukutty, Annallur, Aloor, Kallettumkara, Kaloor Thekkummuri, Thazekkad, Kaduppassery, Muriyad, Alathur, Anandapuram, Madayikonam, Porathissery, Urakam, Cherpu, Chevoor, Venginissery, Kanimangalam, Koorkanchery, Thrissur, Poonkunnam, Viyyur, Kutoor, Pallissery, Peramangalam, Choolissery, Kaiparambu, Chemmanthatta, Cheranalloor, Choondal, Chowannur, Eranellur, Pazhanji, Porkalam, Anjur and Avanur.

Malappuram: Alankode, Kalady, Vattamkulam, Thavanur, Thirunavaya, Thalakkad, Trikkandiyur, Tirur, Niramaruthur, Thanalur, Pariyapuram, Tanur, Neduva, Ariyallur and Vallikkunnu.

Kozhikode: Karuvanthuruthy, Beypore, Panniyankara, Kozhikode city, Kasaba, Puthiyangadi, Chemmenchery, Chengottukavu, Pandalayani, Moodadi, Thikkodi, Viyyur, Payyoli, Iringal, Vadakara, Nadakkuthazha, Chorode, Onchiyam and Azhiyur.

Kannur: Thiruvangad, Thalassery, Kodiyeri, Dharmadom, Muzhappilangad, Edakkad, Kadambur, Chelora, Kannur, Pallikunnu, Chirakkal, Valapattanam, Pappinissery, Kannapuram, Cherukunnu, Ezhome, Madayi, Kunjimangalam and Payyanur.

Kasaragod: Thrikaripur South, Thrikaripur North, Udinur, Maniyat, Peelikode, Cheruvathur, Perol, Neeleswaram, Hosdurg, Kanjangad, Ajanur, Pallikara, Kottikulam, Uduma, Kalanad, Thalangara and Kudlu.