Models' death: Police to probe drug cases separately

Kochi: Police will separately probe the drug cases unearthed during their investigation into the November 1 car accident that killed three, including two models.

The decision to probe the cases under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act separately was made since the Crime Branch felt clubbing them with the accident case in the chargesheet would eventually help the defendants.

The Crime Branch received details of the drug cases while interrogating Saiju M Thankachan, whose act had allegedly led to the fatal accident near Chakkaraparambu on the Vyttila-Edappally stretch of the bypass.

Based on Thankachan's statement, the Crime Branch sleuths inspected his flat at Kakkanad and two others on Saturday. Thankachan, originally hailing from Nallila in Kollam, reportedly handed over to investigators the details of the drug parties he had held in these apartments and a list of those who attended them.

More cases registered



Meanwhile, the Kochi city police registered cases against 17 people, including seven young women, who had attended Thankachan's parties. The cases were registered in Ernakulam South, Maradu, Panangad, Thrikkakara, Infopark and Fort Kochi police stations.



Additionally, cases were also registered in Vellathooval, Idukki, and Mararikulam, Alappuzha police stations. Investigators could now seek Thankachan's custody in each separate case.

Hideouts under watch

The mobile phones of those arraigned as accused in the drug cases were found switched off. The Crime Branch has been instructed to interrogate them. It has been learnt that the Crime Branch has found the hideouts of some of the accused, and they would be arrested soon. Police felt that interrogating them would lead the investigators to more persons.

The accused went into hiding on learning that Thankachan had revealed their details to the investigators.

Visuals found from phone

Police have found from Thankachan's mobile phone the visuals of drug parties held at his rented accommodation at Kakkanad, Salahuddin's rented apartment at Chilavannoor, Sunil's flat at Edachira, No 18 Hotel at Fort Kochi, another hotel at Kakkanad, and resorts at Wayanad, Munnar and Mararikulam.

It has been alleged that Thankachan smuggled in the drugs from Bengaluru.

The accident case

Thankachan was arrested on November 27 for chasing the models, Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan, with wrongful intent, and endangering their lives by acting in a rash and negligent manner.

The man allegedly offered drugs to the models during a party at No 18 Hotel on October 31. He chased them after they had rejected his offer and left the hotel along with two friends, He demanded they attend an afterparty at his residence.

The youngsters were trying to escape from Thankachan when their car hit a two-wheeler and veered off the bypass road and crashed into a tree on the median around 1.30 am on November 1. The models were killed instantly, while their friend Mohammed Ashique died a few days later. The driver, Abdul Rahman escaped with injuries, and later told investigators that they were trying to avoid Thankachan when the accident occurred.