Pay revision implemented in KSRTC, basic pay hiked from Rs 8,320 to Rs 23,000

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government on Thursday announced salary revision for Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees by hiking the basic pay from Rs 8,320 to Rs 23,000.

Minister for Transport, Antony Raju made the announcement after claiming that three major trade unions that held talks with the government at various levels, "are liable to accept the decision".

The revised salaries will become effective from January 2022, said minister Raju in a press conference here. "The employees who accept the revision must sign the agreement before December 31, 2021," he said.

'Child Care and 'Furlough'

KSRTC is set to introduce 'Child Care Allowance' and 'furlough leave system' informed minister Raju.

According to the minister, women conductors, drivers and mechanics will be eligible for a one-year leave without allowance. "They will be paid Rs 5,000 per month during the period and will be considered for promotion and increments. At present, women employees are provided 180 days maternity leave," said Raju.

The furlough system is another new introduction in the corporation, the minister has said. "Employees above 45 will be eligible for a furlough for a minimum of one year to upto five years. The period will not affect their chances of gaining promotion or increments. During the period, they will be paid 50% of the salary," he said.

Crew change introduced

A crew change system will be introduced on interstate KSRTC services "to prevent fatigue to drivers". "For example, on a service to Bengaluru, a driver change may take place at Thrissur so that one need not drive throughout," said minister Raju.

While a driver-cum-conductor will be on duty upto 500kms, "legal opinion will be sought" on non-stop services, informed the minister.

How to meet the expense?

When quizzed about how the government plans to meet the additional expenses likely to be incurred following the salary revision, minister Antony Raju said: "Now that they have been given a pay revision, the employees will work hard to gain more income for the corporation. There are some restructuring plans."

"This revision should have been implemented on 28-2-2016 and I need not tell you whose government was in power then," added the minister. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government had come to power in May 2016 after Oommen Chandy-led UDF had been in power since April 2011.