No solution in sight for KSEB row as management, officers stand adamant

Thiruvananthapuram: The dispute between the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) management and pro-CPM Officers' Association remained unresolved with both sides sticking to their guns.

While the management maintained that the issue could be put to rest once the officers, whose suspension has been revoked, rejoined duty and responded to the chargesheet, the KSEB Officers' Association said a decision would be made only after consulting its lawyer.

The Association has not yet decided to reply to the notice issued to its president M G Suresh Kumar. The notice asked Kumar to pay Rs 6.72 lakh to the Board for misusing its vehicle while he was the additional private secretary to the former power minister M M Mani.

Association leaders said they would examine whether the reply should be addressed to the government or the Board.

The protesting Association, meanwhile, would prepare a pamphlet explaining the state of affairs at the Board after B Ashok took charge as its chairman. The pamphlet would be given to the people's representatives.

The pamphlet could further deteriorate the situation if the Association decided to hold the Board management responsible for the dispute.

The management, meanwhile, said the officers had not replied to the chargesheet issued as part of their suspension. It added that they were asking for 45 days more to respond even as the management was trying for an early solution.