KSEB officers call off month-long stir after mediation talks

Thiruvananthapuram: The pro-CPM KSEB Officers' Association called off its month-long strike after a mediation meeting convened by Principal Secretary (Power) Rajesh Kumar Sinha.

The meeting, attended by KSEB Chairman B Ashok, Finance Director V R Hari, and association office-bearers, decided to solve issues cordially.

The association agreed to the KSEB's suggestion to avoid criticisms that would adversely affect the Board's functioning. Both the Board and the employees agreed to avoid making statements on media and social media.

The Association pointed out that it was compelled to make public statements after a solution kept eluding even after raising the issues with the management and the government. The officers' body also demanded the setting up of a permanent communication channel between the Board and employees' associations.

The meeting decided to settle issues based on the response to charge-sheet against association leaders and executive engineers Jasmine Banu and M G Suresh Kumar, and assistant executive engineer B Harikumar. These leaders were transferred after placing them under suspension.

It has been decided to consider transferring them to the districts of their choice when vacancies arise in June. The management will decide on transfers within the district. The decision to withhold the promotion of Harikumar would be revoked. The association and management would hold talks for a mutually agreeable solution to call off the disciplinary action initiated against those who had barged into the Board room on April 5. Chargesheets would be issued to the 19 employees in this connection, and a favourable decision would be made if their replies are satisfactory.