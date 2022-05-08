Thrissur Pooram: Sample fireworks display begins, no permission to watch from Swaraj Round

Thrissur: The sample fireworks display of the Thrissur Pooram began on Sunday evening. First the Paramekkavu Devaswom bursted the firecrackers at 7pm, followed by the Thiruvambady Devaswom.

For the last two years, the sample fireworks display could not be held in all their grandeur due to COVID-19 restrictions. Hence, the city was crowded with Pooram lovers. The police have made elaborate arrangements to manage the sea of people.

Kerala Controller of Explosives Dr P K Rana has said that there is no permission to watch the fireworks display of the Thrissur Pooram from the Swaraj Round.

No relaxation can be given and the Supreme Court order of maintaining a distance of 100m must be followed, he explained.

No vehicle traffic were allowed at the Swaraj Round from 3pm itself.

The Pooram fans took their places at buildings and flats near the Swaraj Round earlier itself to watch the fireworks display. The PWD has given notice that 94 buildings are structurally weak. People were not be permitted to enter these buildings.