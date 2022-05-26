PC George bail plea to be considered Friday

Kochi: The Kerala High Court will consider the bail plea of former Poonjar MLA P C George, who was arrested in connection with a hate speech case, on Friday.

The senior politician was sent to judicial remand by a court on Thursday.

The Magisterial court had on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to George after the police alleged that the veteran politician violated bail conditions. Hours after the court cancelled his bail, George was arrested on Wednesday evening.

Though George approached the High Court against the Magistrate court order and requested it to consider his bail application on Wednesday night, it was postponed to Thursday. The leader had cited serious health issues for considering his case as priority.

A team of police officers from Thiruvananthapuram had formally arrested and taken him into custody from the Ernakulam AR camp. George was produced before the court this morning, which sent him to 14 day judicial remand. He was shifted to a district jail here.

The police had arrested George on May 1 after registering a case against him under Indian Penal Code Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) at Fort Police station for allegedly making a communal speech against Muslims while addressing 'Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelanam' here on April 29.

The 70-year-old former MLA had sparked off a controversy by asking non-Muslims in Kerala to avoid eating at restaurants run by the community. Subsequently, on May 10, another case was registered against him on charges of hate speech. Palarivattom police booked the former legislator over his objectionable remarks during a speech that he delivered in connection with a temple festival at Vennala in Ernakulam district on May 8.