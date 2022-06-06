Hindu extremism is damaging our social cohesion and economic stability: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday evening termed former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's statement on the Prophet as part of the Sangh Parivar agenda. Opposition leader V D Satheeshan also said that they have brought shame to the secular country.

In a social media post, Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Sangh Parivar is insulting India before the rest of the world, and it is also ruining the country's social cohesion and economy.

"The Central Government should take steps to punish those spreading hatred," the CM wrote in a Facebook post.

“Sangh Parivar has pushed India - widely revered as a secular nation - into an embarrassing situation. BJP spokespersons' statements are just the latest chapters of their attempts to spread hatred. The remark against the Prophet is also part of their agenda,” wrote the CM.

He explained, “Every citizen has the right to believe in the religion of their choice, as per our Constitution, but they are completely avoiding this fact. The Constitution gives no one the right to deny or insult another's belief or culture. The Union Government should take steps to punish hatred mongers and deplorable attempts to stop such trends.”

Pinarayi Vijayan added that the tendency to see Muslims, Christians and communists as their enemies is the 'Golvalkar' mindset, which was revealed through BJP's words.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, also condemned the remarks, saying they have brought shame to secular India.



In a tweet, Satheesan said, "#BJP spokespersons have brought shame to this secular Nation. By insulting the Prophet and a religion BJP has made India look like a theocracy. What else can be expected of a party which is hell bent on wrecking everything we have built up and cherished?"