'Cabin crew tried to calm Youth Congress workers, Jayarajan pushed them': Indigo report

New Delhi: IndiGo's cabin crew tried to calm down the two Youth Congress workers who allegedly raised slogans against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on its Kannur-Trivandrum flight on Monday, the airline said in a preliminary report submitted to the DGCA.

The airline had investigated the incident under the aviation regulator DGCA's "unruly flyer" regulations, which allow the airline concerned to deem a passenger's behaviour as unruly and ban the individual from flight for a specific period of time.

The duo was allegedly pushed by LDF convenor EP Jayarajan, the report said.

According to the sources, the two Congress workers allegedly raised slogans against Pinarayi Vijayan who was also on the plane. The cabin crew members tried to calm the workers down but the situation aggravated.

The two men and another Youth Congress member have been booked for attempt to murder, according to Kerala police.

The FIR by the police in Thiruvananthapuram says due to political enmity, the three accused namely Farzeen Majid, Naveen Kumar and Suneeth Kumar conspired to kill Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and boarded the flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram.

A case was registered against three Youth Congress workers under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 120 (B) (Conspiracy), 307 (Attempt to murder) and Section 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), the police said.

Besides, the YC workers were also charged under Section 22 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, Section 11 A of the Aircraft Act and Section 3(1) (a) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress has filed a complaint against EP Jayarajan to the DGP. A complaint against him has also been filed with the Aviation Authority seeking a travel ban, Youth Congress President Shafi Paramil said in a Facebook post.

(With PTI inputs.)