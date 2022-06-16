Why Jayarajan's name excluded from Indigo report? asks Congress

Thiruvananthapuram: The Police have not booked LDF convenor E P Jayarajan for pushing aside the Youth Congress workers while they protested on the flight, even on the second day after the incident.

The Police claim that the persons who were victims of his alleged manhandling have not raised any complaints so far.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan has alleged that Indigo's manager, a Kannur native, left out Jayarajan's name from the report submitted to the police yielding to the pressure tactics of the government. Satheesan has submitted a complaint to this effect to the IndiGo South India Chief Varun Dwivedi.

The Congress party had demanded to book Jayarajan as the Police registered a case against the Youth Congress workers for the in-flight protest.

The DGP has received more than ten complaints from the Youth Congress seeking action against Jayarajan.

The DGP has forwarded ‘et all to ADGP Vijay Sakhare, who is in charge of the Law and Order. However, these complaints have not been taken up yet. The Police stand is that they will look into the matter if and when Farzeen Majeed and Naveen Kumar complain of being manhandled.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team is collecting evidence to confirm that the incident against the CM on the flight was an attempt to murder. The team has recorded the statements of three other passengers who were on board during the incident, including that of V C Bindu, MD, Women’s Development Corporation. The report from Indigo, the airline company, was also collected.

Youth Congress workers Farzeen Majeed and Naveen Kumar have been listed as the first and the second accused in the case. The duo has been remanded to judicial custody until June 27. The third accused Sunith Narayanan is in the hiding, the Police said. The case has been registered by Valiyathura Police under the charges of attempt to murder and conspiracy, based on a complaint from the Chief Minister’s gunman S Anil Kumar.

The Indigo sources said that there are no hints of the protestors trying to physically attack the CM.

A report compiled by the airline says that the protest and sloganeering lasted only for a few seconds. After the landing, the directions for removing the seat belt were given following which the cabin crew were also directed to open the exit doors. It was after the doors were opened that the Youth Congress workers protested and sloganeered against the CM. The cabin crew had tried to pacify the protestors, the report added.

Going by the rules, the action of LDF Convenor E P Jayarajan - pushing the Congress workers - is more serious than that of the workers sloganeering against the CM, Indigo sources said.