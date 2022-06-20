Nehru Trophy Boat Race to be held on September 4

Alappuzha: The famous Nehru Trophy Boat Race in Kerala will be held on September 4, 2022. This will be the 68th edition of the race.

The decision was made during a meeting held at the District Tourism Promotion Council here on Sunday. All that remains is approval from the State government.

Just like the last time, this year's race will be held as part of the newly constituted Champions Boat League or CBL.

This is the first race to be held in the last three years. The race could not be held in 2020 and 2021 on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2018 and 2019, the race was postponed to November on account of the floods. Nadubhagam Chundan rowed by the Pallathuruthy Boat Club was the last winner - in 2019.

Holding the race in September changes the tradition of the race being held on the second Saturday in August.

The popular event is normally held every year in the Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha to coincide with the Onam festivities in August.