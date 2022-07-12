'Know why external affairs minister inspected Kerala flyover': Pinarayi's jibe at Jaishankar

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday took a dig at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is touring the state. Vijayan took a potshot at Jaishankar for inspecting a flyover in the capital city, saying the real intention behind his visit was evident. The chief minister was hinting that the Union minister's Kerala visit was with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"When it is said that a minister who is entrusted to have a look at the world affairs went to inspect the flyover at Kazhakuttom, the people of the state can understand the real intension behind it. We should realise that it was not just to have a look at the flyover," Vijayan said, addressing a local programme in Thiruvananthapuram. The external affairs minister had recently inspected the Kazhakuttom flyover on the National Highway-66 which is under construction.

After 10-18 months, election would be held across the country and it was heard that the responsibility to ensue the victory of the BJP candidate in this Lok Sabha seat was entrusted to Jaishankar, the CM said with a smile.

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat is represented by Congress leader Shashi Tharoo who registered his hat-trick win from the constituency in 2019.

Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to the southern state since Sunday, had said that the reason for his visit to Kerala was "several" when the reporters asked. He said he wanted to spend time with his party colleagues here and understand how they are doing and what is happening here.

