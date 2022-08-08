KSRTC passengers hit hard as diesel crisis continues

Thiruvananthapuram: The passengers depending on the KSRTC buses will have a tough time even on Monday as there is no end to the crisis confronting the corporation due to the acute shortage of diesel after the oil companies stopped supply of fuel.

The file related to the sanctioning of Rs 20 crore by the State Finance Department to the KSRTC has not yet reached the Transport Department.

The KSRTC had been allotted Rs 1000 crore in the last Budget. But it is learnt that by this time the government has given more than this amount. So, any decision to give another grant of Rs 20 crore has to get concurrence from the Budget section of the Finance Department.

So, the amount of Rs 20 crore will be handed over to the KSRTC only by Wednesday.

So, the passengers, including students, will continue to suffer.

On Sunday night, many passengers, most of them who were going back to their respective workplaces after the weekend holidays, had a harrowing time as the KSRTC cut down many schedules.

On Mondays, on average around 20 lakh passengers are depending on the KSRTC.

The KSRTC is set to repay Rs 1 crore to the oil companies out of the total outstanding dues of Rs 13 crore. With this, the KSRTC hopes that will be able to ensure diesel for operating some of the schedules.

The KSRTC had earlier announced that there would be an acute crisis due to a diesel shortage.

Finance Dept blamed



As per the understanding, the Finance Department had to give the KSRTC Rs 50 crore every month.



Of this, Rs 30 crore is meant for bank loan repayment and Rs 20 crore for salaries.

It is alleged the KSRTC is facing the present crisis as the Finance Department withholds the payment of this agreed amount till the end of every month.