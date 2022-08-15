CPI leader Prakash Babu’s book on Achutha Menon holds answers for skeptics in CPM

Kollam: Even amid accusations that the developmental achievements during C Achutha Menon’s governance are being ignored, CPI state assistant secretary Prakash Babu’s book titled ‘C Achutha Menon – Keralathinde Vikasana Shilpi’ is all set to be released this week. The book reportedly holds the answers to the CPM and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the legacy of the Achutha Menon Regime.

It is an answer even to CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran who often keeps mum while the Left Government is cornered over any alleged misgovernance.

It was inappropriate and ungrateful that those in responsible positions failed to mention Achutha Menon’s name during the golden jubilee event of the Science, Technology and Environment department founded by Achutha Menon, writes Prakash Babu.

Earlier, during the 50th anniversary of the implementation of the Land Reforms Act, CM Pinarayi Vijayan angered the CPI and Achutha Menon fans by not mentioning Achutha Menon’s name.

The book also states that Achutha Menon successfully led a united democratic coalition cabinet in a democratic system.

The book points out that large-scale development projects were carried out by the Government at a time when Congress was the main ally of the Government, without mentioning Congress.

Achutha Menon’s administrative achievements laid the foundation for Kerala’s comprehensive development. The CPM, which takes pride and raises claims about the EMS Government’s developmental milestones, may not be able to digest this contention.

Long before CM Pinarayi Vijayan presented the policy document on ‘Navakeralthinulla Vikasana Kazhchappadu’ (a developmental vision for new Kerala) at the CPM State conference, in 1956, Achutha Menon had presented a policy document titled ‘Aishwaryapoornavum Samridhavumaaya Keralam’ (A glorious and prosperous Kerala) in the then party conference, the book reminded. It also indicates that the then Opposition had acted adamantly as if it would not allow Achutha Menon to carry out the governance. CPM leader EMS was the then Opposition leader.

The book is to be released on August 16, on Achutha Menon’s death anniversary, right ahead of the CPI state conference, amid a looming contention between Kanam–Prakash Babu factions in the CPI.

Chelat Achutha Menon was the Chief Minister of Kerala from 1 November 1969 to 1 August 1970 and from 4 October 1970 to 25 March 1977.