Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Tree uprooted in car crash, man sipping tea on roadside critically injured

Our Correspondent
Published: August 25, 2022 10:42 AM IST
Site of accident in Munnar
Site of car crash in Munnar
Topic | Idukki

Munnar: A taxi driver who was sipping tea at a roadside eatery here was seriously injured on Wednesday when an uprooted tree fell on him. The tree was uprooted after a car crashed into it.

Taxi driver Leenboy Gracious, 55, hailing from Panmana in Kollam district, has been admitted to the hospital with severe head injury. 

The incident occurred near the old KSRTC bus stand in Munnar around 4 pm.  

RELATED ARTICLES

The car of a tourist who came along with his family for a visit to Munnar lost control and dashed against the fully dried-up tree, causing its instant fall.         

Ananda Bhavani, wife of the tea shop, miraculously survived the incident. The tea shop was partially damaged. The scooter of the tea shop owner Chandru was also damaged.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.