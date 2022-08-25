Tree uprooted in car crash, man sipping tea on roadside critically injured

Munnar: A taxi driver who was sipping tea at a roadside eatery here was seriously injured on Wednesday when an uprooted tree fell on him. The tree was uprooted after a car crashed into it.

Taxi driver Leenboy Gracious, 55, hailing from Panmana in Kollam district, has been admitted to the hospital with severe head injury.

The incident occurred near the old KSRTC bus stand in Munnar around 4 pm.

The car of a tourist who came along with his family for a visit to Munnar lost control and dashed against the fully dried-up tree, causing its instant fall.

Ananda Bhavani, wife of the tea shop, miraculously survived the incident. The tea shop was partially damaged. The scooter of the tea shop owner Chandru was also damaged.