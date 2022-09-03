Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Case against engineers, contractors if roads damaged within six months of work

Our Correspondent
Published: September 03, 2022 04:58 PM IST
Representative image. File Picture.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Cases will be filed against engineers and contractors if the roads under the Kerala Public Works Department (PWD) are damaged within six months of construction. The PWD has issued a circular in this regard based on a recent order of the Kerala High Court.

According to the circular, a first information report (FIR) could be filed and a Vigilance probe launched if roads suffer damage and potholes appear within a period of six months after the work completion certificate is issued.

This inquiry has to be completed in six months and report submitted before the court.

RELATED ARTICLES

However, no case will be filed in case the District Collector concerned gives a report that the road was damaged due to some natural disaster.

Apart from new constructions, works related to road repairs also are covered under the state government’s circular. It was on July 19 this year that Justice Devan Ramachandran of the Kerala High Court had issued the order to register the Vigilance case.

The court had then observed that utilization of funds was the main problem related to roads in Kerala, rather than their availability.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.