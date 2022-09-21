Parambikulam dam shutter damaged, strong water flow to Chalakkudy river

Chalakkudy: The water flow to Chalakkudy river here on Wednesday increased after one of the three shutters of Parambikulam dam was damaged.

The shutter, which is usually raised by 10 centimetres at a time, automatically opened for the entire height of 25 feet by 2 am on Wednesday.

Around 20,000 cusecs (one cubic foot per second) of water is flowing into the Peringalkuthu dam at present. The water flow to Chalakkudy river increased as all the 6 shutters of the Peringalkuthu dam were raised.

The Parambikulam dam is under the control of Tamil Nadu government. The two functioning shutters of the Parambikulam dam were lifted by 10 cm each to prevent any damage to these shutters from increased pressure of the water.

People living on the banks of the river should be on alert as the water level can rise upto 4.5 metres here, Thrissur Collector Haritha V Kumar said. The Collector also asked the public to stay calm as the situation was under control.

The favourable weather conditions and the relatively low water level in Chalakkudy river has offered relief to the authorities.

The administration and ministers are assessing the situation.