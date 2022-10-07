Drishyam model murder: Three more arrested

Changanassery: Police team investigating the ‘Drishyam’ model murder case arrested three more men hailing from Vijayapuram for murdering a man who went missing from Alappuzha.

Pulimoottil Vipin Baiju (24), residing in Chemmarappally, Paruthupparambil Binoy Mathew (27), and Pooshalil Varun P Sunny (29), have been arrested by the Police. Vipin and Binoy were arrested from Coimbatore, while Varun was arrested from Kottayam for aiding the other culprits to flee.

The accused were taken to the site of the crime and evidence was collected. The Police team investigating the case informed that all the accused involved in the case have been arrested.

The dead body of Bindumon, who went missing from Alappuzha, was found to have been buried under the floor of a house in Changanassery Poovam AC Colony on October 1.

A resident of this house and Bindumon’s friend Muthukumar was arrested from Alappuzha last day. According to the Police, Muthukumar’s suspicion that Bindumon was having an affair with Muthukumar’s wife led to the murder. The accused persons committed the crime after months-long preparations.

On September 26, Muthukumar called Bindumon to visit the house in the AC colony. Vipin and Binoy were also there when he reached. Bindukumar was physically assaulted and killed while all four of them were drinking together.

Varun was arrested for helping the accused flee and be in the hiding.

The investigation was led by District Police Chief K Karthik, Changanassery DySP C G Sanilkumar, Changanassry SHO Richard Varghese and Kottayam East SHO U Sreejith.

Sub Inspectors Jayakrihsnan, Anandakuttan, Assistant Sub Inspectors Prasad R Nair, Shinoj, Siju K Simon, Jeemon Mathew, Ranjeev Das, P E Antony, Ajesh Kumar, Mohammad Sham, Athul K Murali, Unnikrishnan, Satheesh, Salamon, Manikandan, Santhosh, Aneesh K John, Selvaraj, Louis Paul, Pratheesh Raj, Shyam, Vipin, Ajith and Unnikrishnan Nair were also in the investigation team.