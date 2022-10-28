Thiruvananthapuram: Thefts at the Bevco premium counters are on the rise. Liquor worth Rs 42,868 was stolen from various outlets in two months. A total of 36 cases has been registered during this 2-month period. Jawan and Bacardi were mostly stolen.

Instead of Bevco lodging a complaint, the affected outlets are proceeding with the cases. Several outlets have lodged complaints along with the CCTV footage of the culprits. Liquor worth Rs 8900 was stolen from the Cherthala outlet alone.

Even outlets, with female staff, reportedly lack adequate security measures and the thieves are taking advantage of this. Bevco introduced the premium counters to avoid long queues in front of the outlets.