Thief out on bail held again for brutal revenge attack

Pathanamthitta: A man, out on bail in a theft case, hacked the SNDP Yogam branch president in Peringanadu here and set a couple of vehicles ablaze in revenge for helping to catch him before the cops managed to trace and subdue him by force.

Kannan aka Akhil, a native of Chala, even attacked the police party which traced him to Karuvatta in the Alappuzha district. However, the Adoor police managed to arrest him after much effort.

According to the police, the accused carried out the revenge attack last month when he targeted four houses in Peringanadu village in Adoor. He hacked SNDP Yogam branch President Radhakrishnan, seriously injuring him on his head. He then stole a scooter from another home and set ablaze two-wheelers parked in a nearby house.

The natives of Peringanadu had caught and handed him over to the police when he attempted to commit robberies in the village months back. The village residents said even in police custody, the accused had openly challenged to unleash an attack against them once out of the prison.

The SNDP Yogam activists recently held a march to the police station, protesting the delay in nabbing the accused.