Kerala varsity to bring out reference book on leftist leaders

Thiruvananthapuram: The University of Kerala (KU) has initiated steps to bring out an ‘encyclopedia’ on the Left leaders and cultural activists of the last 100 years even as the the publication of the remaining volumes of a mega dictionary of Malayala language is pending.

A total cost of Rs 10 crore has been estimated for carrying out the works and hiring editorial staff for the reference book on left leaders. For the preliminary expenses, Rs 30 lakh had been allocated in the University budget.

A section, comprising an editor and assistant editors will be appointed in the first phase for coordinating the research activities.

The encyclopaedia will be compiled in four volumes. These volumes would have information on Left-wing politicians, personalities in arts-literary-cultural spheres, trade union workers, prominent people in the educational-administrative sectors, and the Left’s contributions to the fields of arts and literature.

The elusive project

The works on the 'Malayala Maha Nighandu' had commenced in 1964 but appear to have come to a standstill after the publication of eight volumes.

Dr Poornima, the wife of R Mohanan who is the officer on special duty to the Kerala Chief Minister, was appointed as the chief but she resigned following a controversy over her appointment.

The works were further stalled as no appointment was made to replace her and editorial staff were also not recruited citing financial crisis.

The encyclopedia is being prepared at the International Centre for Marxian Studies & Research at the Kerala University. The University had handed over land for the AKG Centre for Research and Studies in 1977. There are allegations that the research, which should have been carried out at this centre, is now being done at the expense of the Marxian Centre of the University.

The Save University Campaign Committee has submitted memorandums to the Governor and the Chief Minister, seeking them to reconsider the decision to bring out a book on the Left leaders.

The committee has also sought to give a directive to the Vice Chancellor of the University of Kerala to complete the remaining volumes of the 'Malayala Maha Nighandu'.

Dr Sooranad Kunjan Pillai was the first head of the project.