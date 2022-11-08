Now, Tvm Mayor recognises letterhead & sign, tells Crime Branch content was edited

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran has reportedly told the Crime Branch that the letterhead and her signature on the controversial 'job notification' letter circulating in her name were legitimate.

As reported by Manorama News, the Mayor has said that the letterhead in question was in fact a used one.

While the seal and signature on the letter were real, the content and the date had been edited, the Mayor told the Crime Branch.

Apparently, the Mayor had not divulged this information to the media during a recent press conference aimed at clearing her name.

The Mayor had then said she wasn't sure if the signature and the letterhead were legitimate as those portions appeared hazy.

Fingers had been pointed at an Area Committee Member of the CPM, the Mayor's party, for allegedly drafting the letter that detailed the list of vacancies in the Corporation.

The letter had been addressed to CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavoor Nagappan, who denied receiving it.

The Mayor had said the other day that she does not suspect anyone in her office.